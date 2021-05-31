Namibia: BA Go to the Top of the Silver League

Black Africa went to the top of the log in the Namibia Premier Football League's Silver League after collecting maximum points over the weekend.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, went to the top of the Golden League, after picking up a win and a draw in Keetmanshoop.

At Windhoek's Sam Nujoma Stadium, BA beat Civics 1-0 on Saturday after a solitary goal by Romeo Kasume.

Yesterday they received stiff resistance from Blue Waters, but managed to win the match 2-1 to go to the top of the log.

Blue Waters' national midfielder Hendrik Somaeb put in some probing runs early on for the visitors, but BA's defence stood firm and they took the lead midway through the first half when they won a free kick on the edge of the box and Wendell Rudath curled the ball into the corner of the net.

Somaeb kept on creating chances for Blue Waters, with Enrico Hoebeb blasting over the bar from close range, but they suffered a blow when Somaeb limped off with a leg injury and had to be replaced after half an hour.

Romeo Kasume came close for BA early in the second half, shooting narrowly over the bar, but Blue Waters drew level after a fine solo goal by Hoebeb.

BA, however, soon regained the lead when Immanuel Heita broke through the midfield and sent a scorching shot into the net from the edge of the box.

Donovan Kanjaa also came close for BA in the closing stages, when he had a shot tipped away for a corner, as BA finished stronger to seal their victory.

Civics, however, moved into second place in the Silver League after an emphatic 4-1 victory against Tura Magic yesterday.

Tura Magic took the lead through their young midfielder Rivaldo Festus, but Civics equalised through their national u20 striker Giovanni Kaninab just before half time.

Civics, who have been strengthened by the acquisition of former African Stars players Marcell Papama, Aubrey Amseb and Pat Nevin Uanivi, stepped up the tempo in the second half to take control of the game.

Hans Gaeb gave them the lead when he headed in from a free kick, while a great solo goal by Papama, firing in from the edge of the box, made it 3-1.

Amseb scored their final goal when he pounced onto a loose ball in the box to put it into the net from close range.

On Saturday, Tura Magic beat Blue Waters 3-0 after a second half hat-trick by Betuel Muzeu.

The result leaves Civics and Tura Magic level on three points each, while Blue Waters must still open their account.

The Golden League, meanwhile, continued with matches in Keetmanshoop, where Tigers took an early lead.

On Saturday they beat Young Brazilians 4-2, with Hiha Katjivena scoring a brace and Chester Stanley and Absalom Iimbondi one goal each, while Reginald Vries and Jantjies Vries replied for Young Brazilians.

Pirates and Mighty Gunners played to a goalless draw on Saturday, while in matches yesterday, Young Brazilians beat Mighty Gunners 2-1 and Tigers and Orlando Pirates played to a 1-1 draw.

Tigers now lead the Golden League on four points, followed by Young Brazilians (3), Pirates (2) and Mighty Gunners (1).