Botswana: Khoemacau Mine Progress Impresses Minister Moagi

30 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — Khoemacau Copper Mine will start producing copper concentrate in two weeks' time, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy, Mr Lefoko Moagi has said.

In an interview after he toured the mine on Thursday, Mr Moagi said he was impressed by the progress although the mine was about two months behind schedule in producing copper concentrate.

He stated thate Khoemacau Copper Mine was behind schedule due to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister, however, said the mine commissioned the first ore on May 27.

"I have witnessed the trucks offloading first ore into the crushers, which shows that the production of copper will start as planned," he said.

Mr Moagi appreciated that Khoemacau Copper Mine had developed internal roads in the mine to ease transportation of ore from Zone 5 to the plant.

He also noted that Khoemacau Copper Mine Company had managed to revamp the copper plant and improve its capacity.

He commended the company, which he said hired over 2 000 employees with majority being Batswana and had so far trained some to operate machines in the mine. The government, he said, would keep supporting the mining industry by providing necessary infrastructure such as provision of power and roads connecting to mines.

Khoemacau Copper Mine chief executive officer, Mr Johan Ferreira, said since 2012, the company was engaged in environmental processes worth over P10 billion as foreign direct investment.

He said from 2019, the company started mining and excavating.

The first ore, he said, was produced in 2020 and the mine had now moved to introduce the first ore into the processing plant to produce copper concentrate.

He said once in full operation, the company would be able to produce over 60 metric tonnes of copper and two million ounces of silver.

Mr Ferreira said the company had a close relationship with communities in the mine's which would benefit since the mine had about 25 years life span.

One businessman, Mr Allen Sokwe of Tsau, said he had been supplying Khoemacau Copper Mine with beef since 2019.

Mr Sokwe, however, said the mine should improve on assisting small businesses such as his since they were given tough competition by big companies.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.