Nigeria: Wike Urges Church Leaders to Pray for a Crisis-Free Transition in 2023

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Sunday urged church leaders to pray and ceaselessly seek God's benevolence intervention for a crisis-free transition in 2023, so that a God-fearing successor will emerge as the next Governor.

Wike said this at a special thanksgiving church service in commemoration of the second anniversary of his second tenure in office at St Paul's Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The Governor ascribed the sustenance and successes of his administration to God's divine guidance and protection, saying that without God, there was no way he would have survived with as powers that be have attempted to foist an atmosphere of insecurity in the state.

"I urge you to pray that we will have our transition very smooth. That there will be no crisis," he said.

He described the remaining two years of his administration as crucial, stating that he had never sat with anyone in private and promised to handover the realm of governance to the person by the end of his tenure.

"Let me say it again, I have never sat with anybody to say I will make you governor. But, as a governor, nobody from anywhere, be it in the party, in Abuja, will impose a PDP on Rivers state," Wike stated.

Furthermore,Wike reiterated that the leaders and stakeholders in the state will meet at the appropriate time to look at the pros and cons and then collectively decide who his successor will be.

He explained that his administration will not relent in the delivery of needed infrastructure to every part of the State despite the limited time left.

Gov. Wike also announced that his administration will award a contract for the construction of a 10th flyover at Tank Junction by Rumukurushi in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

During his sermon, Rev Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, the Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta, North, noted that amidst recession and economic crisis that beset all the states in the country, Wike had not failed in executing projects for the people of Rivers.

Ihunwo ascribed all that the governor has achieved in the past six years to the divine grace of God.

He prayed God to grant Wike the grace to finish the projects and end well in his tenure. (NAN)