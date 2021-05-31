Nigeria: Group Tasks Govt, Parents On Girl Child Hygiene in Adamawa

Stakeholders have asked government to support the girl child at the grassroots during their menstruation.

Emnamu Foundation a volunteer group observed that, over the years managing menstrual period by girls at the tender age has become a source of concern as they lack basic knowledge on such natural phenomenon in Adamawa State.

In order to create awareness and provide education on the management of menstrual hygiene, World Menstrual Hygiene Day was introduced in 2014 to reduce infections associated to lack of proper management of menstruation.

The state coordinator of the foundation, Kukuya Godwin Kala'a said the foundation also focuses on gender-based violence where it stands for the protection of the right of the girl child.

He maintained that the foundation decided to organise the enlightenment campaign for those at the grassroots who may not have proper knowledge like the ones in the metropolitan areas.

Ndana'acha Suku described menstrual period as a natural opportunity given to every girl child, which needs good management or hygiene.