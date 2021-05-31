Nigeria: Resident Doctors Extend Strike Ultimatum for Govt, States to Meet Demands

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended its strike ultimatum by two weeks to let the federal and state governments to address the issues of welfare of their members across the country.

The extension is contained in a communiqué at the end of the association's 41st Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) which held in Nnewi and Awka in Anambra State, between May 25 and May 29.

The communiqué was released by the national president of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, in the company of other members of the executive.

The association said it would resume a total strike action if its demands remained unattended to at the end of the period.

It said that the strike was suspended following government's promises as contained in the Memorandum of Actions, signed at the instance of minister of labour, Dr Chris Ngige, on April 9.

NARD said that the delays in payment of members on the GIFMIS platform for over four months had caused hardships for NARD members and urged the federal government to expedite action toward migrating members to IPPIS.

NARD also expressed concerns about the conditions of their members in Abia and Imo who were currently owed salary arrears of 21 and seven months, respectively.

"While the OGM notes the willingness of government to migrate members from the GIFMIS to the IPPIS platform, we decry the lackluster behaviour exhibited by heads of government parastatals, agencies to achieving this," it said.

NARD said that the national minimum wage consequential adjustment and salary shortfalls had not been paid and directed chief medical directors to submit lists of affected institutions and personnel strength.

The OGM frowned at the delay by federal government in sorting out the irregularities, following the payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) 2020.