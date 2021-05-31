Nigeria: FCT APC Primaries - Party Leaders Tackled for Withholding Amac Candidate's Name

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), have tackled party leaders for failing to submit the name of the chairmanship candidate who won the primary election, one month after the exercise.

Briefing journalists, on behalf of the party stakeholders in Abuja on Saturday, vice chairman of AMAC, Hon Lawrence Onuchukwu, said barely month after the primary election, in which Hon Suleiman Alhassan Gwagwa duly emerged as winner, the party leadership has not submitted the candidate's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onuchukwu said the party's failure to submit the name of the candidate that won the primary election, which was supervised by INEC officials and security agents, would amount to the party conceding the chairmanship contest to any of the opposition parties.

He expressed surprise that the party leadership was still withholding the name of the candidate up till now without submission, even as he called on the national caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee headed by the Yobe State governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni, to as a matter of urgency, arrest the ugly situation and do the needful.

According to the AMAC vice chairman: "You are all aware that Hon Suleiman Alhassan Gwagwa is the winner of the AMAC Chairmanship Primary Election conducted in April 23, 2021, through indirect primary in the presence of aspirants' agents, INEC officials and security agents.

"Going by the Electoral Time Table, today is the deadline for submissions of names of party candidates for the 2022 FCT Area Council Poll and we are worried that the name of our candidate is yet to be submitted to INEC."