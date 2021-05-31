Zimbabwe: More Support for the Disadvantaged

Herald Correspondent

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's philanthropic works have attracted more support from the corporate world.

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady on Saturday received funds sourced from a fundraising golf tournament held at Borrowdale Golf Club in Harare.

A local fertiliser manufacturing company also donated a tonne of fertiliser and an assortment of chemicals.

The fundraising proceeds are meant to boost Amai Mnangagwa's philanthropic works through Angel of Hope Foundation.

Several less-privileged communities around the country have benefited from the organisation.

The event dubbed; "Empowering the disadvantaged society", was organised by Global Renaissance.

Speaking at the fundraising event, the First Lady said the initiative will boost Angel of Hope Foundation's philanthropic work.

"These are special moments because after this exercise, our organisation will move to another level of assisting the less-privileged and the marginalised people," she said.

"I am very much thankful that you were able to find time to come and join hands to make the vision a reality.

"I would like to seize this opportunity to congratulate everyone involved in launching this outstanding campaign in which many business organisations and private people were involved."

Since its inception, the Angel of Hope Foundation has been passionate about improving the living standards of the underprivileged, marginalised and less fortunate.

"It is difficult to make the dream come to pass if we cannot come together, with each one of us bringing what God has blessed us with," said the First Lady. "Our goal as Angel of Hope Foundation is to support the most vulnerable in society through providing access to health care, social services, education and economic empowerment initiatives with emphasis on women, youth, children and those with disability.

"It breaks my heart to see young girls on the streets asking for money and some are on the streets for prostitution.

"Let us help each other to address such issues and come up with useful programmes to rehabilitate our off-springs. It is our duty as a country to protect them as much as we can and give them the best chance at life and become whatever it is they want to become by making sure that they have access to education and other life skills."

Amai Mnangagwa said she fully understands what the poor children need and hope for, with education being a critical aspect.

"Zimbabwe's hope relies on children and children's hope relies on education. It is also our mandate at Angel of Hope Foundation to invest in women, the most critical but under-resourced asset in the world.

"When we empower women, we unlock a better future not only for women themselves, but also for the next generations. This will ensure that the national Vision 2030 is made possible.

"Throughout my life, I have come to realise that to activate women's potential as agents of change and position them to break the cycle of poverty, we need to ensure they have three fundamental things: access to healthcare, decision making power and economic opportunity.

"We recognised the pivotal role women play in their households and communities and directed resources and programmes towards them so that they become independent."

Amai Mnangagwa said it was imperative for communities and the nation to ensure women had easy access to nutrition and health care, especially during pregnancy and delivery.

She said research had shown that women invest the majority of their income back into their families and when a woman has a say in her family's budget, she tends to prioritise crucial aspects like health care, education and nutrition, building blocks of a healthy society.

"It is my fervent hope that we all open our hearts and wallets so that we can do God's bidding and assist those less-privileged in our society," said the First Lady.

"Together we can achieve more. It is my sincere hope that such events will become annual as we sprint towards girl child empowerment. An empowered girl means an empowered society and country at large."

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, who also graced the event, said Government was putting in place interventions to reduce and eliminate discriminations.

"These discriminations lead to grave injustices like gender-based violence, limited or no education opportunities, child marriages and early pregnancy," he said.

He said with recent increase in natural disasters such as Covid-19 and Cyclone Idai, which brought unprecedented death, the number of orphans and vulnerable may have increased.

Government is carrying out a study to establish the statistics to this effect.

"As Government we take account of such and increase social assistance with our ministry's efforts being complemented with support channelled through other sister ministries," said Prof Ncube.

"I thank you all who supported today's sporting event, where the proceeds from the generous donation will go a long way to expand the pool of resources available to the Angel of Hope Foundation to deploy to the vulnerable.

"It is imperative for us as Government to promote any initiative aimed at assisting the girl child including charity programmes such as those spearheaded by Amai under Angel of Hope Foundation."

Global Renaissance chief executive Mr Ngonidzashe Dzirutwe, whose firm organised the event, paid tribute to corporates for the donations.

"Our eye went beyond the Angel of Hope Foundation, so taking into account the various initiatives by the Foundation, we felt the need to assist them as well so that their dream comes true," he said.

"These proceeds will benefit the less advantaged and in turn make a better Zimbabwe for us."

ZESA Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata said they were committed to supporting girl child projects.

"I have learnt that we need humanity and compassion if we are to create a better Zimbabwe," he said. "The less advantaged need us, with the little that we have.

"Together we can conquer this so I say let us stand as one and spare a thought for such initiatives such the Angel of Hope Foundation spearheaded by Amai."

NatPharm's Tendai Zimbowa said the pharmaceutical company was committed to supporting projects that assist women and other less privileged groups.