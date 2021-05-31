Zimbabwe: Bako Romps to Victory in Pretoria

Sports Editor

IT'S five out of five for Emmanuel Bako in the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Motocross Championship series in South Africa.

The 14-year-old Zimbabwean rider chalked up his fifth straight victory in the 85cc Pro Mini Class when he beat a strong field of 17 riders at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park near Pretoria on Saturday to tighten his grip at the top of the group standings of this regional championship in South Africa. In fact, Bako took part in two classes -- 125cc Class and 85cc Pro Mini Class -- during Saturday's round five of the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship series at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park.

He first competed with the big boys in the 125cc Class before tackling the same track in the 85cc Pro Mini Class.

According to reports from Pretoria, Bako put all his heart into competing in the two classes and he showed the big boys that age doesn't matter in coming third overall in the 125cc Class to get a place on the podium. In the 85cc Pro Mini Class, Bako was just in a class of his own and the field of 17 riders was no match for him, as he laid down the marker in Moto One showing them that he is the king of the track in this section.

Just after coming from racing in the 125cc Class, the organisers of this 10-round regional championship series didn't give Bako time to rest as he went straight to the start gates where his Gas GAS KTM bike was waiting for him to compete in the 85cc Pro Mini Class where he came home in first place in Moto One before settling for second place in Moto Two to be crowned the overall winner of the day with 47 points.

Second place in the 85cc Pro Mini Class went to Jordan van Wyk, who picked up 45 points after coming third in Moto One and first in Moto Two while his fellow young South Africa rider Ryan Adler came third with 41 points. In Moto One, Bako held his own against Adler with a bar to bar battle on the opening lap, then pulled ahead of the young South African rider.

The gap between the two stayed close for much of the Moto, thanks in part to their different styles and line choices until Bako made his big move on the tenth lap. It was good that Bako passed when he did because it gave him a chance to build a lead that was critical in the final laps.

In Moto Two, the last laps were a mad dash to the checkered flag, as van Wyk was the fastest on the track.

In the end, it was van Wyk's early lead and ability to control the lines that allowed him to take the win and Bako nabbed the runner-up spot to be crowned the overall winner of the 85cc Pro Mini Class for the fifth time on the trot in this regional championship series in South Africa this year.

Bako's father and manager, Brighton, could not hide his excitement after his son secured two podium places at the business end of the fifth round of the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship series at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park on Saturday afternoon.

"Remember, Emmanuel was very disappointed when he finished third overall in the 85cc Pro Mini Class at last weekend's round three of the 2021 South African National Championship series in Free State and he just wanted to redeem himself during this weekend's regional competition.

"So, there was fire in his belly and he was really determined to do well and get the first step on the podium which he did in style by coming first in Moto One and then coming home second in Moto Two to be crowned the overall winners of the 85cc Pro Mini Class for the fifth time in a row in this tough regional competition.

"He also gave the big boys a good run for their money in the 125cc Class in which he was among the top three in the chasing pack to emerge as the third-best rider in this class which had a strong field of 19 riders. So, we are proud of what Emmanuel did today (Saturday) and we would like to thank our main sponsors Better Brands Jewellery and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe for their continued support of Emmanuel.

"We would also like to thank Emmanuel's South African trainer Tyron Juul who has been giving him some good tips on and off the track," Brighton said soon after Saturday's race meeting at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park near Pretoria.

Emmanuel's next race is on this coming Saturday at Legends track in Pretoria.