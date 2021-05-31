Zimbabwe: Bosso, Chicken Inn Share Spoils

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas said it was two points lost, while his counterpart Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu said it was a precious point gained after the two sides shared the spoils in yesterday's goalless draw in the Chibuku Super Cup football match at Barbourfields.

Both coaches were justified in their post-match analysis for reasons that were clear on the field of play, as Mpofu fielded a makeshift defence that initially had Mbongeni Ndlovu being paired with Andrew Tandi in central defence, with Crispen Ncube taking care of business on the right side.

Pritchard Mphelele, clearly the most outstanding Bosso player on the day, operated from the left-back position.

"If you lack aggression, you get punished. It's two points lost for us. We created two glorious chances, but failed to bury them. Both teams cancelled one another, but I really lament those two chances," said Antipas. Antipas' midfield bossed Bosso, especially in the first-half, but every time they created openings, the forwards chose to be rather too romantic with the ball, allowing the Highlanders defence to regroup and clear their lines.

Chicken Inn seemed too eager to attack through the centre, probably assuming that it was Bosso's weakest link due to the absence of central defender Andrew Mbeba.

Mbeba was released from camp after being hit with a bout flue on Saturday night, but Ndlovu was an able replacement, blocking all possible thoroughfares.

"It's a precious point for us; not too many people gave us a chance against Chicken Inn, which to me is the strongest team in Zimbabwe at the moment. We had a makeshift defence and barely 10 minutes into the game we were forced to make a substitution following an injury to Tandi. I remain happy and proud of the project so far," said Mpofu after the match.

Both sides remain unbeaten in the tournament and are tied on four points, although the Gamecocks top the group by virtue of a superior goal difference, following their 2-0 win over Bulawayo City in their opening match last weekend.

Bosso pipped Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 in their opening match. What, however, was clear from the lunchtime match is that both teams can become forces in the league.

Chicken Inn are strong in midfield, while Bosso are excellent in shot passes and sporadic counter attacks starting from the back. Gritty midfielder Adrian Silla needs to work on his passing, most of which went astray yesterday. Shepard Mhlanga was a marvel to watch in midfield for Chicken Inn with his intelligent runs.