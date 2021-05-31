Liberia: ANC Responds to Information Ministry's Reaction to Cummings' Statement On Government's Luke Posture On Corruption and War Crimes

press release

Monrovia — The Secretary-General of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has described as deceptive and dishonest, a recent reaction of the Weah-led administration, through its Ministry of Information, to the public condemnation of corruption by the Political Leader of the ANC, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

Mr. Cummings drew the anger of MICAT when he condemned the rising wave of corruption which has reached new and higher levels under the CDC-led government. Such is the scale of the thievery that a western official recently described the Weah-led administration as "kleptocratic and politically corrupt". The latest report of Transparency International also lists Liberia as among the top 5 most corrupt countries in Africa and ranked the country among the 10 poorest.

Corruption, which Candidate George Weah promised to tackle in 2017, continues to undermine the development of the country, and to keep Liberians poor. According to the ANC Political Leader, the Weah-led administration cannot stop the stealing in government because those who should be stopping the stealing are the actual rogues.

"Without good examples from the highest levels of the country's political leadership, as well as serious commitments to systems of transparency and accountability, and demonstrated political will to investigate, prosecute and punish friends and foes alike, corruption will continue to be impossible for President Weah to fight, and as Liberians continue to see, a few are getting rich illegally while the majority are getting poorer", Mr. Cummings said.

In its reaction, MICAT referred to corruption as "street talks" and cited the KROLL Report as effectively exonerating the Liberian Government of corruption. Meanwhile, the KROLL Report which identified a number of "discrepancies and failures" specifically indicated that its limited Scoping Report "does not constitute a recommendation, endorsement, opinion or approval of any kind with respect to any transaction, decision or evaluation, and should not be relied upon or disclosed as such under any circumstances."

According to the ANC Secretary-General, MICAT is trafficking in public dishonesty and deception using the KROLL Scoping Report, against the expressed advice of KROLL, to claim exoneration from the rising wave of corruption consuming the Weah-led administration.