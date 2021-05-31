Liberia: Senate Reaffirms Its Commitment to the "One China Policy - Prospects for Investments in Key Areas Imminent

Monrovia — The President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, Senator Albert T. Chie, on behalf of the Leadership of the Senate, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Ren Yisheng.

President Pro-Tempore Chie's delegation included Sen. J. Gbleh-bo Brown, member of the Senate Leadership and Chair of the Committee on Internal Affairs and Governance, and Sen. Numene T. H. Bartekwa Sr., Chair of the Committee on Concessions and Investment.

The courtesy visit was intended to further strengthen the Bilateral Relationship between Liberia and the People's Republic of China.

The Senate delegation reiterated the commitment of the Government of Liberia to the "One China Policy" and expressed confidence in China's Belt and Road Initiative as a platform for development and assistance to Africa countries and other nations.

Briefing the Chinese Ambassador on wide range of issues, the Senate delegation informed the Chinese Diplomat of the recently-held Senate Leadership Elections to fill six vacant Leadership positions and other state of affairs at the Liberian Senate.

The reception received by the Senate's Delegates at the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia did not go unnoticed by Pro Temp Chie who thanked the Ambassador for the colorful welcome and in return extended the felicitation and warmest greetings of the Senate Leadership to the progressive leader of the Chinese people, His Excellency President Xi Jinping, the Chair, Vice Chair and members of the National Peoples' Congress and those of the Peoples' Political Consultative Conference of China.

The Senate delegation also appealed to the Government of China to encourage private sector investment in Liberia in the areas of rice concessions and other agriculture concessions, mineral resources development and other areas.

"The Liberian Senate is grateful to the Government and people of China for the various levels of assistance in infrastructural development, scholarships, and the fight against COVID 19 as it did during the Ebola crisis, the investments of Chinese companies in Liberia and looks forward to a sustained relationship for the mutual benefits of our two countries." Senator Chie concluded.

In response, Ambassador Ren Yisheng welcomed and appreciated the President Pro-Tempore and his delegation as well as the continuous commitment of the Government of Liberia on the "One China Policy".

Amb. Yisheng congratulated the Leadership of the Liberian Senate on its recent elections and informed the Senate delegation that the People's Republic of China will continue to implement worthwhile projects that will impact the lives of the Liberia people to justify its true friendship.

He further stressed that the Chinese Government will continue to encourage Chinese investors to come to Liberia so as to invest in the areas of fishery, rice production, electricity and telecommunication, among others.

Ambassador Yisheng also disclosed that the Chinese government will build a modern reference laboratory at the 14 Military Hospital that will serve the medical needs of the Liberian people.

Additionally, the Chinese Envoy revealed that some of the engineers who will take part in the construction of the two overhead bridges near the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town and the SKD Boulevard area have already arrived in the country in preparation for the projects.

"The People's Republic of China is grateful to the Government and people of Liberia for the friendship and under the doctrine of the People's Republic of China Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Government of China will continue to provide assistance to Liberia and other African countries without any precondition," Amb. Yisheng said