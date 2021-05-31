Liberia Returnee Network Launches "Home Back Home" Campaign for Liberian Refugees Struggling in Ghana Buduburam Refugee

Monrovia — It is almost two decades since the end of Liberia civil war that caused many to flee into refugees' camps. Consistently, they are finding it difficult with citizens of those countries to recognize them as compatriots.

The recent of all is how chiefs of Gomoa District in Ghana have given a three-month ultimatum to the government of Ghana to demolish the Buduburam Refugee Camp on the ground that the camp is being used as a hideout for prostitution and other crimes.

There have been several calls by Ghana traditional leaders for the camp to be demolished for a better use - something that has led to the arrest of several persons in the Buduburam Refugees Camp.

In a video posted to social media by CitiTube, a local television station in Ghana on May 19, 2021, the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council said many of the crimes committed in nearby cities are linked to persons inside the Buduburam Camp.

"The Government should get rid of those buildings over there. I think the place should be a hiding place where people do a lot of things that have not to speak good well of Buduburam," the Chief of Gomoa District Nana Abor Attah stressed.

Chief Attah added, "So, I am pleading for the government to get rid of those buildings over there so that the place would be vacant and we can use the place for social amenity."

Another chief Nana Kwesi Quansah added: "We are going to give the government three months to demolish the camp. If they cannot -they should give us the authority to do that because the people living there do not own the land. The purpose which it was released to the refugee's board is over."

Emmanuel T. Marshall is the Executive Director for the Liberia Returnees Network, a group advocating for Liberian refugees to have a smooth return to their motherland.

Speaking to journalists Monrovia over the weekend, the Executive Director of the Liberia Returnees Network called on the government of Liberia and other International organizations to rescue Liberian refugees that are living on the Buduburam Refugees Camp adding that the three months ultimatum given by the chiefs should not be taken lightly.

"We are calling on the government of Liberia, the embassies near Monrovia, UNHCR, IOM, the United Nations and all international partners to help in this regard. We hereby launch our home back home campaign to raise the amount of US$383,000.00 to be used to purchase land, to build 15 2-bedroom house each, partly furnished, transportation for returnees back home, resettlement package, transporting of personal belongings of returnees," Mr. Marshall said.

The Executive Director of the Liberia Returnees Network says Liberian refugees want to come back home but are worrying about being rejected or reintegrated into the Liberian society.

According to him, Liberians who are still languishing in refugee camps have no cause of being there but are afraid to come home due to prevailing economic conditions in the country.

"We hereby call on the LRRRC to make an appeal via the Ministry of appeal via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the government of Ghana for more time whilst we lobby with others in order to the refugees properly resettled back home," Mr. Marshall said.

Due to the emergency situation at the Buduburam Refugees Camp, Mr. Marshall said his institution intends to rent houses to host Liberian refugees who are willing to come home immediately. He called Liberians to put their hands together and form a smooth return of their brother from the Buduburam Refugee Camp.

"In this light, we are appealing to all well-meaning Liberians void of tribes, religion, and parties for us to together as one nation, one people, indivisible to put all hands on deck and bring our people back home in peace, sanity, and dignity," he said.

The Executive Director of the Liberia Returnee Network furthers that they are going to launch a 15-housing unit construction and expected to take three to four months before completion.