Egypt: Rafah Crossing Remained Open for 15th Day to Receive Injured Palestinians, Deliver Aid

30 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian authorities on Sunday 30/5/2021 continued opening the Rafah border crossing for the 15th consecutive day to allow stranded Palestinians and humanitarian cases on both sides to cross the border terminal.

Medical and administrative teams are stationed for facilitating the passage of the injured to hospitals for treatment, said official sources at the crossing.

Egypt has exceptionally opened the crossing to enable people stranded on the two sides to cross and to deliver aid to Gaza residents, the sources added.

