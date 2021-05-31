Egypt: Immigration Min. - New Measures for Travelling to Saudi Arabia

The Egyptian Immigration Ministry notified Egyptians who want to travel to Saudi Arabia via Bahrain about the new measures adopted.

Under the new measures, would-be travelers should stay at hotels in Manama - which were selected by the Bahraini authorities - for 14 days ahead of travelling, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday 30/5/2021.

The traveler should have a certificate of getting Moderna, Pfizar, Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine in addition to undergoing PCR test.

The vaccination certificates should be endorsed by the Egyptian Embassy in Bahrain.