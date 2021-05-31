Egypt's Agriculture Exports Mount Above 3.3 Mln Tonnes in First Five Months of 2021 - Minister

30 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister El-Sayed El-Quseir said on Saturday that the country's agriculture exports exceeded 3.3 million tonnes since January and up until 26 May 2021.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the figure represented an increase of about 250,000 tonnes over the same period last year.

Among the major agricultural crops that have been exported during that period were citrus fruits; potatoes; onions; strawberries; pomegranates; beans; beets; guava; peppers; mango; garlic and grapes, El-Quseir said.

The country's exports of apricot and watermelon have recorded 8,500 tonnes and 6,500 tonnes respectively since the start of 2021, the report said.

8,500 tonnes of peaches and about 6,500 tonnes of watermelon were exported at the beginning of the season to England, Italy, Russia, Romania, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Libya and Iraq, the minister added.

The Egyptian agricultural products are currently being exported at markets of more than 160 countries, said El-Quseir, reflecting on the quality of the products and the safety of the measures taken in tracking and controlling these products.

