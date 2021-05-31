Namibia: Ongwediva Shack Dwellers Receive Plots

Members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) in Ongwediva in the Oshana region last week received plots to build their houses.

The Ongwediva Town Council allocated 21 plots to paid-up members of the association, which were officially handed over by urban and rural development deputy minister Natalia /Goagoses at Sky location.

The SDFN is a community-based savings group where members save up to N$ 5 000 or more to secure land to build houses for low-income households.

"The harsh conditions in the informal settlements across the country are well-known, and no person should live under such conditions," said /Goagoses.

She added that people living in shacks are faced with challenges such as lack of potable water, electricity, lack of personal and property security, poor sanitation and are furthermore at high risk of contracting illnesses.

/Goagoses said the 21 houses will be constructed by members of the SDFN with assistance from Ohorongo Cement, RMB Namibia and the Pupkewitz Foundation.

"The SDFN has since inception in 1998 managed to built more than 2 866 houses countrywide, with annual government support of more than N$81.8 million," she stated.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari urged all low-income earners in Namibia to join these efforts in order to improve their living standards.

"As we strive towards Vision 2030, housing remains the number one milestone for development. It is, therefore, critical that we realise the targets for housing in line with both the 5th National Development Plan and the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2", he said.

Ruth David, a recipient of one of the plots, expressed excitement on finally being able to own a house.

"I stay far at the zinc houses, and after the effects of the wind and rain, I was advised to join the SDFN. I did not save much at a time, but I have tried so it added up to N$5 000 for me to qualify. I'm now going to live in a brick house," she enthused.