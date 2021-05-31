Egypt Reports 1,119 New Coronavirus Cases, 51 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday 29/5/2021 that 1,119 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 260,659.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 51 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,009.

As many as 479 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 191,457 so far, the spokesperson said.