Cameroon: South West - Regional Council to Prioritise Roads, Water, Electricity

The Council will be having its first budgetary session in the days ahead.

Local development of the South West Region is what is preoccupying the locals as the South West Regional Council Executive is still to have its budgetary session.

The President of the South West Regional Council, Bakoma Elango Zacheus, told Cameroon Tribune reporters yesterday, May 25, 2021, in Buea that a date for the budgetary session is still to be set. He, however, said plans were underway for a budgetary session that will kick-off development projects and satisfy the patience of the waiting population.

The budget is expected to focus on the educational system with great emphasis laid on vocational and technical sectors, which are very important for the development of the Region. An improvement on Health infrastructure and care will also need keen attention from the Regional Council. "When this is done, it will save the population the ordeal from moving to urban centres in search for proper healthcare", Bakoma stressed. In a nutshell, the Regional Council will have many projects to carry out in the South West Region according to the expression of needs from the various parts of the Region.

As the maiden budgetary session for the South West Regional Assembly drags on, the population is eager to unveil the package of development promised with the new structure. Some of their expectations include farm-to-market roads to evacuate the much produce from the farms. Electricity will enable the youth to remain in their villages and carryout self-reliant economic projects. Water in itself is an unavoidable need which if well harnessed would enhance good health and home utilities.

However, much of the expectations of the people are hinged on the exploitation of reliable electricity supply, be it hydraulic or solar. It should be possible for the new development drive to identify potential water sources and harness them for electricity supply. Such potentials as the Lebialem waterfall, the Yoke dam and the Coastal areas have been left to fallow over the years. It is expected that the Regional Council will think of such sources to enable a stable electricity supply for the people.

In the domain of roads, the Bakebe-Menji-Dschang road has over the years been longed for by the population. The road will help evacuate the much agricultural produce from the area. The Loum-Kumba-EkondoTiTi-Mundemba-Isangele is equally an expected jewel for the people of the South West Region which would enable an economic boom for the Region through importation and fishing products to feed the interior market.