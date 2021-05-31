South Africa: Down to the Wire On Land Expropriation Without Compensation - Before 10-Week Recess

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

A democratic expropriation law is one step closer as countrywide public hearings are concluded and legislators begin deliberations. But the constitutional amendment to make explicit the implicit possibility of expropriation without compensation is coming up against a deadline as the EFF pushes for effective land nationalisation.

Monday, 31 May is the deadline for Parliament's ad hoc committee on legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution. By Friday afternoon, 28 May, nothing was finalised as further bilateral meetings between the ANC and EFF were planned.

Two Fridays ago, the ad hoc committee decided to broaden the scope to amend each of the sub-clauses of Section 25 of the Constitution, rather than what is proposed in the Constitutional 18th Amendment Bill -- a rather limited revision to expressly state "nil compensation" is possible. That's after the EFF pushed for so-called state custodianship of all land, effectively nationalisation by another name.

Bilaterals were ordered. By Friday, 28 May the EFF and ANC recorded some toenadering, but no finalisation. Other political parties maintained that amending the Constitution was not necessary.

The specifics of the ANC-EFF agreement remained somewhat unclear. For example, both agreed on the removal of the courts from Section 25. ANC MP...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.