South Africa: Down to the Wire On Land Expropriation Without Compensation - Before 10-Week Recess

A democratic expropriation law is one step closer as countrywide public hearings are concluded and legislators begin deliberations. But the constitutional amendment to make explicit the implicit possibility of expropriation without compensation is coming up against a deadline as the EFF pushes for effective land nationalisation.

Monday, 31 May is the deadline for Parliament's ad hoc committee on legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution. By Friday afternoon, 28 May, nothing was finalised as further bilateral meetings between the ANC and EFF were planned.

Two Fridays ago, the ad hoc committee decided to broaden the scope to amend each of the sub-clauses of Section 25 of the Constitution, rather than what is proposed in the Constitutional 18th Amendment Bill -- a rather limited revision to expressly state "nil compensation" is possible. That's after the EFF pushed for so-called state custodianship of all land, effectively nationalisation by another name.

Bilaterals were ordered. By Friday, 28 May the EFF and ANC recorded some toenadering, but no finalisation. Other political parties maintained that amending the Constitution was not necessary.

The specifics of the ANC-EFF agreement remained somewhat unclear. For example, both agreed on the removal of the courts from Section 25. ANC MP...