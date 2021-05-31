South Africa: Seaspiracy and the Environmental Impact of Fishing

analysis

While the 2021 Netflix documentary 'Seaspiracy' spotlighted imperative discussions the world needs to be having around issues with the ocean, some experts say the film might have missed a more balanced, representative and empowering, solutions-based view.

If Ali Tabrizi's documentary Seaspiracy, released in March, left you tutting at the fish section in the supermarket, ready to enlist in the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society or just plain paralysed with panic at the depth and vastness of the problems the world's oceans are currently facing, you are not alone.

Comments like: "watched it today and damn i'm never eating seafood again", "@seaspiracy where do I sign up to be a sea shepherd???" and "That's why I'm vegan. 😮" have flooded Seaspiracy's Instagram page and are not uncommon sentiments in conversations with people who have come out the other side of the shocking account of the destructive environmental impacts of human activity on the oceans.

Produced by the team behind the 2014 Netflix exposé on environmental impacts of agriculture and the meat industry, Cowspiracy, marine biologist and WWF's environmental behaviour change practitioner and WWF-Sassi (Southern African Sustainable Seafood Institute) manager, Pavitray Pillay, who watched Seaspiracy in parts due to its intensity graphically and...