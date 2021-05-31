Libya: Ratta Calls for Forming Joint Tunisian-Libyan Commission to Search for Missing and Stranded People in Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — The Rescue Association of Tunisians Stranded Abroad (RATTA) on Sunday called on President Kaïs Saïed and Libya Presidential Council President Mohamed Al Menfi to form a joint commission to search for missing and stranded people in Libya.

RATTA also invites them to "definitively settle the issues that have been pending for several years" regarding the missing persons, including the case of journalists Sofiene Chourabi and Nadir Ktari and that of the Tunisian children stranded in Miitiga (Libya) along with their mothers.

This call was launched through a statement posted on the association's official Facebook page, on the occasion of the official visit of Mohamed Al Menfi to Tunisia at the invitation of President Kaïs Saïed.

The Rescue Association of Tunisians Stranded Abroad seeks among other things, to help Tunisians stranded abroad and endeavour to facilitate the return of Tunisians in distress abroad, whether they are imprisoned, missing or deceased, according to their website.