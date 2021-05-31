Tanzania: Mwakinyo Bags Abu Title in Rumble in Dar II

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, has continued to make fellow Tanzanians happy after winning the African Boxing Union (ABU)'s Super Welterweight championship belt on Friday night at Masaki's Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam.

Mwakinyo beat his Angolan opponent, Antonio Mayala, by knockout (KO) in the ninth round of the 12 round bout organised by Jackson Group Sports under Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Twissa.

His victory made the boxing fans, who attended the contest, erupt with joy as Mwakinyo was crowned the championship belt by Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro.

Also, those who attended the event are Sports minister Innocent Bashungwa, Sports Development Director Yusuph Singo, KCB Tanzania Managing Director Cosmas Kimaro, Multichoice Tanzania Director Jackline Woiso and M-Bet Tanzania Marketing Manager Allen Mushi.

Despite the loss, Mayala skilfully challenged Mwakinyo, who started the first round by landing punches on his opponent, who used the advantage of his arm reach to attack from a distance.

However, Mwakinyo changed his style of fighting in the second round by using jabs with the aim of recording more points while Mayala continued to attack from a distance, giving the Tanzanian a hard time.

Mayala attacked from a distance in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, but changed in the sixth round by attacking Mwakinyo closely, knowing that the Tanga based boxer was already tired after unleashing many punches in the early rounds of the fight.

The sixth round had no many attacks from both boxers as it was likely used by them to observe each other. Mwakinyo dominated the seventh round and he almost knocked out Mayala, who was saved by the bell to finish the round.

The Tanzanian did not make many attacks on his opponent throughout the ninth round as he used it to guard himself while Mayala used that opportunity to box Mwakinyo, who, he wrongly thought, was already tired.

The Angolan lasted for 55 seconds in the ninth round as he received a good left punch from Mwakinyo.

The punch sent Mayala to the floor and failed to continue with the fight. Speaking after being declared the winner, Mwakinyo said he thanks God for continuing to show him the way in his boxing talent and that it is now time he fought the best boxers in the world.

"I'm happy to win this fight as my victory is also comfort to my fans. I said I would not let down my fellow Tanzanians and our President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan and this is what I did. My win is a dedication to all my fellow Tanzanians," said Mwakinyo.

For his part, Mayala conceded the defeat and said he was going back to the drawing board for a rematch.

In the ABU heavyweight title fight, Shaaban Jongo disappointed fellow Tanzanians when he was knocked out in the second round of the 12 round fight by Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodora. Jongo started the fight dominantly, giving hope to fellow Tanzanians that he would have won the bout by KO.

However, Jongo was off guard in the second round when he received Durodora's good heavy punch that sent him to the floor.

The referee, John Chipanuka, from Zambia counted for Jongo, who tried to stand up, but fell back to the floor to make Durodora be declared the winner of the ABU heavyweight championship belt.

The fight was sponsored by KCB Bank Tanzania, Tanzania Tourist Board, DStv, Onomo Hotel, M- Bet Tanzania and Plus Networks Limited. The Rumble In Dar 2nd Edition also saw Ibrahim Class of Tanzania fight and win a non-title fight over his South African opponent, Sibusiso Zingange, who, however, complained about Class' win.

Another fight saw Hamis Palasungulu make an unforgettable record of defeat when he was knocked out in the 44 seconds of the first round by Ardi Ndembo from Congo Brazzaville.

The boxing event also saw Imani Daudi fail to make it when he was outpointed by Chris Thompson while Leila Yazidu lost on points to Bulgarian Joana Nwamerue.

The night of fights was also not good for another Tanzanian Daniel Matefu, who was outpointed by Bulgaria Pencho Tsvetkov.