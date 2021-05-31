South Africa: Rubber Bullets - Banning Them Is Not Impossible - It's Imperative

analysis

At a press conference on 29 March, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele finally released the Panel of Experts Report on Policing and Crowd Management. The government urgently needs to implement the recommendations of the panel report fully and align the provisions of the SAPS Amendment Bill with the report.

Thato Masiangoako is a researcher at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute and Dr Mary Rayner a research associate at the University of London. Masiangoako and Rayner are members of the Anti-Repression Working Group of the C-19 People's Coalition.

The panel of experts, both international and local, were appointed in 2016 by then Minister of Police Nkosinathi Nhleko in terms of recommendations of the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the large-scale deaths and injuries at Marikana in 2012. The panel completed and submitted its report in July 2018.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele provided no explanation at March's press conference for the long delay in the release of the report -- despite the gravity of the incidents at Marikana in August 2012 and continuous evidence of police using excessive force against individuals and communities since then.

The release of the report came two weeks after the unlawful and fatal shooting of an...