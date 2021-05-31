South Africa: Skipper Dean Elgar Wants Proteas to Open a New, Winning Chapter in the Caribbean

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Dean Elgar will officially start his tenure as Proteas' Test skipper in the Caribbean against the West Indies in under two weeks -- and the pressure is massive.

South African cricket, depending on which side of the fractured sport you sit on, is either on the cusp of renewal or in a permanent downward slide.

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar has known the good times and been part of the recent bad times while remaining one of the team's best performers. He is now in charge of guiding his youthful team to heights he himself experienced as a player thrust into the world's best Test team in 2012.

The Proteas remained No 1 for the better part of four years, but now find themselves seventh on the Test world rankings. And there can be little argument that that lowly position is an accurate reflection of their performances over the past two years.

Elgar's callow team will play two Tests against the middling Windies next month. It appears an easier assignment than their trip to Pakistan this year that ended in a 2-0 series defeat -- the Proteas' fourth series loss in their last six series since 2019 -- but nothing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

