South African Investors Just Love Cryptos - Asset Managers Less So

analysis

It has been a wild, wild fortnight for cryptocurrency investors, even by crypto's standards of volatility. However, while a recent report released by Goldman Sachs suggests that institutional investors are increasingly seeing cryptocurrencies as an asset class, South African asset managers remain sceptical. The public, on the other hand, has no such compunctions.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

There is blood on the floor. Just 10 days ago the price of bitcoin swung by 30% in each direction after Chinese authorities vowed to tighten crypto regulations and crack down on bitcoin mining in the country. US regulators also weighed in and the price promptly fell as low as $30,016, down from $64,800 in April. Market noise and chatter has since been cacophonic but the price remains relatively subdued at $39,400 - though well up on the pre-pandemic price of $5,000.

Despite the crazy swings global investors like Ray Dalio and Cathy Woods, and institutions like BlackRock, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Henyep Group, Square, MassMutual, Harvard, and Yale are increasingly convinced about the viability of cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

"Bitcoin is now considered an investable asset," says Mathew McDermott, Global Head of...