South African Investors Just Love Cryptos - Asset Managers Less So

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

It has been a wild, wild fortnight for cryptocurrency investors, even by crypto's standards of volatility. However, while a recent report released by Goldman Sachs suggests that institutional investors are increasingly seeing cryptocurrencies as an asset class, South African asset managers remain sceptical. The public, on the other hand, has no such compunctions.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

There is blood on the floor. Just 10 days ago the price of bitcoin swung by 30% in each direction after Chinese authorities vowed to tighten crypto regulations and crack down on bitcoin mining in the country. US regulators also weighed in and the price promptly fell as low as $30,016, down from $64,800 in April. Market noise and chatter has since been cacophonic but the price remains relatively subdued at $39,400 - though well up on the pre-pandemic price of $5,000.

Despite the crazy swings global investors like Ray Dalio and Cathy Woods, and institutions like BlackRock, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Henyep Group, Square, MassMutual, Harvard, and Yale are increasingly convinced about the viability of cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

"Bitcoin is now considered an investable asset," says Mathew McDermott, Global Head of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.