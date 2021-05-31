South Africa: Huge Group Dramatically Raises the Stakes in Its Bid for Adapt IT

analysis

The Huge telecoms group is willing to pay full price for control of Adapt IT, trumping an offer from Canadian firm Volaris. While a large portion of Adapt IT's shareholders have already accepted the Volaris offer, the balance may hold out for more.

Huge Group has thrown the cat among the pigeons with a significantly higher bid for Adapt IT, which also trumps an opposing offer from Canadian investment firm Volaris Group. The telecoms and fintech company is now willing to pay 65% more to take control of the technology company, using its own shares.

Earlier this month, an independent board appointed by Adapt IT dismissed a R5.52 all-share offer made by Huge in January as too low, saying it was "unfair and unreasonable" to Adapt IT shareholders. Following a review of the offer by independent expert Nodus Capital, it determined that a fair price range for Adapt IT was between R7 and R9.09 per share and that Huge's offer was materially below that range.

Huge said its opening offer was based on its own calculation of fair value, which at the time could only be based on the historical financial information it had at its disposal.

"Huge's rationale was,...