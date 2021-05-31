Nigeria Sliding Into a Failed State - Ishaku

Jalingo — The Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku, has raised an alarm that Nigeria is sliding very fast into a failed state.

Ishaku raised the alarm in Jalingo on Saturday during an interactive session with journalists to mark his sixth year in office.

He said that the increasing spate of insecurity across the country and the inability of the military and other security agencies to address the situation were indications of anarchy.

The governor described the inability of the Nigerian military to flush out insurgency, particularly in the North East of the country, as a national disgrace,

Ishaku stated: "Nigeria is sliding to a failed state, yes of cause Nigeria is sliding.

"If Nigerian Army can go to other countries and flush out insurgencies, why not Nigeria, especially in the North-east?" he queried.

He noted that all hands must be on deck for the country to overcome the current challenges by reviewing the country's security architecture.

He specifically stated that the constitution must be reviewed to create room for the establishment of state and local government police as it is practiced in USA where Nigeria copied its presidential system of government.

"I've been in the forefront of the agitation for the creation of state police. America where Nigeria copied its system of government from has federal, state and local police. The American Army is never involved in internal security as it is in Nigeria today," Ishaku said.

He reiterated that he would not hesitate to establish local government police in his state immediately the establishment of state police is ratified.

The governor, however, maintained that he is not in support of the establishment of regional security outfit for the North East region as was done in the South West and South Eastern regions.

He also expressed happiness that the curve of insecurity in the state is dropping unlike it was in 2016, adding that his administration has done a lot to restore peace to troubled areas in the state.

Ishaku condemned the recent killings of Tivs in the state by Fulanis in Bali, Gassol and some parts of Takum Local Government, which he described as unfortunate reprisal attack for the killings of Fulanis in some parts of Benue State.

He, however, disclosed that the state government moved in quickly to contain the situation and provided relief for those displaced or affected by the incident.