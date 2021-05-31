Nigeria: Akwa Utd Subdue Kwara Utd 2-1 to Reclaim NPFL Top Spot

Title chasing Akwa United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League after a slim 2-1 win over rivals Kwara United in the week 24 match played yesterday at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Akwa United's Ubong Friday smashed a 20-yard effort past Emmanuel Iwu in goal for Kwara United in the 38th minute, substitute Nasiru Jibril doubled the lead in the 69th minute before former junior international, Wasiu Alalade reduced the deficit for the 'Afonja Warriors' ten minutes to full time.

Although they have the same 45 points with Kano Pillars who forced Plateau United to 0-0 draw in Jos, Akwa United with a superior goal difference of plus 16 have dislodged Pillars from the top of the table.

And after suffering back to back losses on the road, Lobi Stars also returned to winning ways in Makurdi where they came from behind to win 2-1 over relegation bound Sunshine Stars.

Ugonna Uzochukwu gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute but Lobi Stars resurrected with John Lazarus' goal in the 18th minute before Ossy Martins stole into a good position to head home Austin Oguneye's pass in the 26th minute to hand Lobi Stars the maximum points.

At the Muhammadu Dikko stadium, new boy Samuel Nnoshiri scored the only goal in the 33rd minute as Katsina United piped Warri Wolves 1-0, Oladipo Alabi's goal gave MFM a 1-0 win over Dakkada FC just as Ebuka Anaekwe's lone strike in Lafia ensured Nasarawa United edged Adamawa United 1-0 to climb to third with 41 points.

The two 'Oriental derbies' ended in a barren draw as FC IfeanyiUbah failed to beat Rangers in Nnewi just as Heartland fought hard to hold Enyimba in Aba.

Week 24 matches will be concluded today as Rivers host embattled Wikki Tourists in Port-Harcourt while Abia Warriors visit Jigawa Stars in Kaduna.