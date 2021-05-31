Malawi: Nomads Stumble in Karonga, 2 - 0 Final Score

Be Forward Wanderers could not get a convincing result against Karonga United for the second time this season as they went down 0 - 2 at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

The nomads suffered a home defeat in the first round with the same margin and Sherrif Shamama is a player that did the damage at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Shamama was also very instrumental in the Saturday match at home against the visiting nomads as he gave problems to the nomads' defence marshalled by Yunus Sherrif.

The first half was a barren draw but it is the nomads that created notable chances that could not be converted by Vincent Nyangulu and Babatunde Adepoju.

But just three minutes from recess, the Crocodiles of Karonga forced their vocal supporters to stand and stir with amusement Anthony Mfune's opening goal. Mfune started the move himself from the middle of the park when he raced with the ball on the floor before sliding it wide on his left to Sherrif Shamama.

Shamama's pace allowed him to get the ball which almost went out for a goal kick and when he crossed it high into the box, goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa, positioned in the near post, fumbled it to his far post where Anthony Mfune was well positioned to finish it with an easy tap with his right foot.

Sensing persistent pressure, Wanderers' coach, Bob Mpinganjira, pulled out Vincent Nyangulu and Vitumbiko Kumwenda in the 59th minute, replacing them with Yamikani Chester and Vitumbiko Kumwenda.

The Crocodiles kept piling pressure on the nomads and goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa was seen to be the busiest of the two keepers in the second half. Chipuwa's tactic of aiming every long ball towards Babatunde Adepoju upfront never worked as Ghanaian Eric Atsiga was very alert to cut every dangerous ball until Babatunde was also rested; paving way for Wisdom Mpingangira, son to coach Bob.

Just as Wanderers fans who call themselves Nyerere were hoping for an equaliser against the crocodiles, a decent cross from crocodile Josiah Duwa allowed crocodile Chrispin Mhangama to spoil the nomads' day in the 89th minute with a clever grass cutting shot that Chipuwa could not tame.

The Saturday loss has seen Wanderers dropping from position 5 to 6 with 25 points from 17 games while Karonga United has moved up from position 7 to 4 with 27 points now, from 17 games.

Speaking after the match, coach Bob Mpinganjira said his team did not play as expected.

"You get punished when you fail to utilise your chances. We did not play our usual game. We created some chances but failed utilise them. We need to encourage the boys so that they can do well in the next game," said Mpinganjira.

The winning coach, Dan Dzimkambani, said it felt good to win the match.

"It feels good. We defeated them at their backyard in Blantyre and we knew they would come hard on us. Wanderers is a good side. They put everything into this game but we also worked very hard to claim this victory," explained Dzimkambani.

The nomads face Chitipa United this Sunday at the same venue.