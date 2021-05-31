Malawi: Transfers Not Enough! Chimwendo Must Do Better On Corrupt Police Officers

29 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

A decision by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to transfer eight police officers from Zomba and Mangochi districts to general duties for soliciting bribes whilst they worked in the criminal investigation and road traffic departments has not amused some citizens.

According to a communique signed by MPS service administration officer, KD Mulezo, seen by Nyasa Times, Patrick Pakundikana, Evelesi Chikanga, Shakira Chifisi and Nangwale based in Zomba as well as Kamfoloma and Chrissy Tengema based in Mangochi have been moved from the department of Road Traffic Directorate and Safety Services (RTDSS) to general duties.

Further, the communique adds, Billy Chibwe, and Officer Njolomole both based in Mangochi have also been moved from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to general duties--also for taking bribes from clients.

For those that served at the RTDSS department an order has been issued that they surrender their uniforms.

Officers booted out of the traffic department have been advised to surrender their uniforms.

Nyasa Times has learnt that the development comes following an outcry from the general public that some police officers were demanding money from clients, especially taxi drivers, for "route buying" within the concerned districts.

MPS spokesman, James Kadadzera, has since reprimanded the moved officers saying the mandate of the service was to serve.

But distinguished law professor at the University of Malawi, Chancellor College, Edge Kanyongolo, on reacting to the news simply wondered: "Transfer as punishment for crime?"

And, James Chavula, one of the senior editors at Nation Publications Limited (NPL), took to his Facebook page and lamented at how the law enforcement agency smiled at its corrupt workers.

"Transferring the problem from one department to another is just what it is--appeasement, not a deterrent punishment for the bribery that the security agency seems to tolerate guns down," wrote Chavula.

He added: "The fact that transfers from the C.I.D and traffic departments are seen as a punishment in itself amplifies the fear that bribery, also sanitized as kickbacks, have made these vital departments so lucrative that those kicked out have to wear sackcloth and roll in hot ash in atonement."

The multi award-winning journalist wished Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, did better on getting rid of the rot in his camp.

"This is a good example of how not to fight a culture of kickbacks in a police service widely perceived as the most corrupt State agency by the people it is supposed to serve," wrote Chavula.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.