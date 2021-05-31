Nigeria: NGO to Organise Northern Nigeria Sports Conference July 8

31 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Lamorde Sports and Tourism Association is set to host a Northern Nigeria Sports Conference to tackle the yawning gap in sports development between the southern and northern part of the country.

The NGO has expressed concern that while the youths in the south are mobilised and trained in sporting activities at home and abroad by the states, their counterparts in the north are not given similar opportunities.

While inaugurating the organising committee in Abuja, Senator Haruna Garba Magayyacin Gombe who is to preside over the conference billed for 8-10 July said "While Southern States of Nigeria sustain their glory in the field of sports, it is a lost glory in the entire northern states in the country.

"State governments in the northern part of Nigeria need to wake up from their slumber and encourage the youths to see sports as a unifying factor and avenue for creating wealth and preventing them from involving themselves in criminal activities.

"The concern of your NGO for sports development of the north to catch up with the Southern part of Nigeria is my concern

"I hereby accept the request of your NGO to formally inaugurate the organising committee to steer up the activities of the committee to enhance the success of the conference."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.