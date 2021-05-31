Nigeria: NGO to Organise Northern Nigeria Sports Conference July 8

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Lamorde Sports and Tourism Association is set to host a Northern Nigeria Sports Conference to tackle the yawning gap in sports development between the southern and northern part of the country.

The NGO has expressed concern that while the youths in the south are mobilised and trained in sporting activities at home and abroad by the states, their counterparts in the north are not given similar opportunities.

While inaugurating the organising committee in Abuja, Senator Haruna Garba Magayyacin Gombe who is to preside over the conference billed for 8-10 July said "While Southern States of Nigeria sustain their glory in the field of sports, it is a lost glory in the entire northern states in the country.

"State governments in the northern part of Nigeria need to wake up from their slumber and encourage the youths to see sports as a unifying factor and avenue for creating wealth and preventing them from involving themselves in criminal activities.

"The concern of your NGO for sports development of the north to catch up with the Southern part of Nigeria is my concern

"I hereby accept the request of your NGO to formally inaugurate the organising committee to steer up the activities of the committee to enhance the success of the conference."