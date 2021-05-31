Tanzania: Samia Picks New Regional Administrative Secretaries

30 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed new regional administrative secretaries, retained and transferred others to new stations.

Former Secretary General for the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi, Rodrick Mpogolo becomes new regional administrative secretary for Katavi while the late President John Magufuli's secretary, Ngusa Dismas Samike has been posted to Mwanza as the new regional administrative secretary.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister responsible for Policy and Coordination, Doroth Mwaluko and the former ambassador of Tanzania in Kenya and Japan, Ambassador Batilda Buriani have been appointed RAS for Singida and Shinyanga respectively.

A statement from the state house detailed that the president has also appointed Hassan Abbas Rungwa, former Nachigwea's District Executive Director to be the new Dar es Salaam regional administrative secretary. She also promoted Bahi District Executive Director, Dr Fatuma Mganga to the post of Dodoma regional administrative secretary. Dr Athuman Khamis who was a District Commissioner for Rombo in Kilimanjaro now heads to Arusha as RAS.

The president transferred Dr Seif Shekilango from Songwe to Kilimanjaro, while Mariam Mtunguja goes to Morogoro from Mbeya. Prof Faustine Kamuzora has been retained in Kagera region, Rehema Madenge (Lindi), Msalika Makungu (Tabora), Happiness Seneda (Iringa) and Steven Mashauri Ndaki in Ruvuma.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.