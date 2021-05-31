Tanzania: Samia Picks New Regional Administrative Secretaries

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed new regional administrative secretaries, retained and transferred others to new stations.

Former Secretary General for the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi, Rodrick Mpogolo becomes new regional administrative secretary for Katavi while the late President John Magufuli's secretary, Ngusa Dismas Samike has been posted to Mwanza as the new regional administrative secretary.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister responsible for Policy and Coordination, Doroth Mwaluko and the former ambassador of Tanzania in Kenya and Japan, Ambassador Batilda Buriani have been appointed RAS for Singida and Shinyanga respectively.

A statement from the state house detailed that the president has also appointed Hassan Abbas Rungwa, former Nachigwea's District Executive Director to be the new Dar es Salaam regional administrative secretary. She also promoted Bahi District Executive Director, Dr Fatuma Mganga to the post of Dodoma regional administrative secretary. Dr Athuman Khamis who was a District Commissioner for Rombo in Kilimanjaro now heads to Arusha as RAS.

The president transferred Dr Seif Shekilango from Songwe to Kilimanjaro, while Mariam Mtunguja goes to Morogoro from Mbeya. Prof Faustine Kamuzora has been retained in Kagera region, Rehema Madenge (Lindi), Msalika Makungu (Tabora), Happiness Seneda (Iringa) and Steven Mashauri Ndaki in Ruvuma.