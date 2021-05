PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Director General, William Erio the new Chief Executive Officer at the Fair Competition Commission (FCC).

The President also appointed FCC CEO Dr John Mduma to be the new Director General for the Workers Compasetion Fund (WCF). Dr Mduma fills the post left vacant by Masha Mshomba who was appointed Director General for the NSSF.