Tanzania: Tfc Appeals for Budget Beef Up to Enhance Cooperatives

THE Tanzania Federation of Cooperatives (TFC) has called upon the government to allocate sufficient budget to enable the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) to effectively perform its functions.

TFC Executive Secretary, Mr Florian Hauls told journalists ahead of the International Day of Cooperatives that if the TCDC is allocated enough budget it will fully execute its tasks including inspecting the cooperatives as required.

He said that district cooperative officers should be facilitated so that they conduct inspection to all cooperatives in the areas of their jurisdiction.

" For example, a district cooperative officer with four divisions is required to inspect 200 cooperatives every three months but they fail to reach all of them because of the limited budget." he said.

Mr Haule added that failure to inspect the cooperatives provides a room for them to do things which are contrary to the laws.

He said that, there is a need for the government and other stakeholders to support the commission so that it can effectively execute its tasks.

"There is also a need of encouraging the establishment of institutions which will sensitize the public about cooperatives in the country," he said.

Commenting on this year's Cooperatives Day, he said the celebrations will be guided by the theme "We Rebuild Together" which means that cooperative societies have chance to unite and rebuild together even at the moment when the world is facing the challenge of Coronavirus pandemic.

He said this year's celebrations will be accompanied by various activities among others, exhibitions of products and services by members and other stakeholders, blood donation, tree planting and donation of various items to health facilities.

Mr Haule said that the day will be marked at national in Tabora region on July 3 this year. He explained the event is an annual celebration of the cooperative movement that has been taking place on the first Saturday of July since 1923.

He said in Tanzania the celebrations will be marked for the 20th times since the cooperatives members started to mark the day at national level in 2002.

For United Nations it will be marked for the 27th time while for International Cooperative Alliance it will be marked for the 99th time this year.

The aim of this celebration is to increase awareness of cooperatives.

The event underscores the contributions of the cooperative movement in resolving the major problems addressed by the United Nations and to strengthening and extending the partnerships between the international cooperative movement and other actors.