Tanzania: Boost Economic Diplomacy-Amb Mulamula

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula has ordered all heads of departments in the ministry to come up with strategic plans on how they can help the country promote economic diplomacy.

Speaking during her meeting with the ministry's officials, Ambassador Mulamula said the government is focusing on building up the economy by connecting Tanzania with the external world through economic diplomacy.

"We must be aware that CCM Manifesto requires the ministry to improve the sector and how to utilise opportunities in that arena, so everyone should categorically think on how to achieve that goal," she said.

She added: "I am instructing all departments in this ministry to submit their strategic plans on how this goal is going to be achieved, we must have a plan in place to move the business forward."

According to Ambassador Mulamula, the plans must be in line with the requirements and directives of the ruling party 2020-25 manifesto.

She said the documents must be presented to her after the ongoing constituent assembly. Ambassador Mulamula added that economic diplomacy will only be achieved if Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation collaborates and plan together with other stakeholders.

"We must understand that our targets and goals could not be achieved if we decide to work alone, we must reach other ministries and share ideas on how to move things together, we must link other ministries and stakeholders with international markets," she noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the Minister urged the officials to focus on the use of technology in executing various international duties following the travel restrictions posed by the outbreak of Covid- 19.

"Delegates physical appearances have gone down in several meetings, this is because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we are therefore supposed to employ technology to accomplish our duties," she noted.

Ambassador Mulamula also vowed to use her long experience in the international arena to bring changes in the ministry.

The Minister reminded officials to adhere to principles and regulations in executing their duties. She said disciplinary measures will be taken against any official who will dare violate laws and regulations.

"I am aware that there are some officials here who are very difficult to change, but we need to cope with the current pace, there is no way one could escape from using technology, we must move together on this," she said.

Earlier, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Joseph Sokoine asked the officials to attend to their duties in accordance to the issued guidelines.