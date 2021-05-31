Tanzania Is Safe, Gen Mabeyo

THE Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo yesterday maintained that Tanzania is safe and that both social and economic activities are on good course.

A statement issued by the Tanzania High Commission in South Africa noted that General Mabeyo said this yesterday in Pretoria, South Africa where he attended a ceremony to bid farewell to South Africa's Chief of Defence, General Solly Shoke after more than two-and-a-half decades of his service.

Attending the celebrations is a step set by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states in strengthening cooperation, especially in the field of Defence, Diplomacy and Peace in the SADC region.

General Mabeyo expressed the aspirations of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in further promoting the development of Tanzania both internally and externally by strengthening the country's foreign policy.

"The current focus is to strengthen economic and political diplomacy by building good relations with countries across the region," said General Mabeyo.

The CDF also stressed on the need to reinforce cooperation between officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and other institutions to ensure they meet the set goals.

He urged the staff at the embassy to understand the vision pertaining to diplomacy as outlined by President Samia in the execution of their duties.

He, however, urged them to build and strengthen relations with their countries of representation as per the Tanzania foreign policy.

The Tanzania High Commissioner to South Africa, Rtd Major General Gaudence Milanzi gave the CDF an overview of his area of representation, which include Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho and South Africa, noting that the status of his representation security wise is pleasing.

Rtd Major General Milanzi said the high commission has continued to promote cooperation with the countries of representation in the region, including SADC as per Tanzania's foreign policy which emphasizes on the development of foreign economic and political diplomacy.