Tanzania: Zanzibar in Final Preps

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi yesterday assured the public that preparations for Covid-19 vaccination to people who are planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage are on final stages.

He said the exercise will be carried out voluntarily and that the people will make the decision to vaccinate or not to vaccinate on their own.

Dr Mwinyi gave the assurance during his tour to Unguja North region to inspect various development projects in line with implementation of the ruling-CCM 2020-2025 election manifesto.

He said as Muslims prepare for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure they meet all conditions before travelling to Saudi Arabia in July, this year.

He urged the public to ignore rumours on social media, which claim that Covid-19 vaccinations are not safe and compulsory.

Instead, President Mwinyi assured the public that the government won't allow administering jabs that are not safe for its people.

He added that the exercise will be carried voluntarily when the time is due and that no one is going to be forced to vaccinate.

Zanzibar's Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Gender and Children, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui told the Sunday News that his ministry may need one week to complete preparations to start the vaccination.

"We were doing some research and consultation with local and international health experts, including the 'World Health Organization (WHO)' in selecting the vaccine for our people. We are almost done, and will soon start vaccinating people planning for Hijja," Mazrui said.

He said that after vaccinating Muslims planning for 2021- Hijja pilgrimage, the frontline workers (health staffs) are expected to get the Covid-19 vaccine dose in the second phase, and next will be workers at all entry points (border- airport and seaports) before vaccinating workers in the tourism industry.

Mr Mazrui asked people to remain patient, follow health guidelines and observe precautions as the World continues to battle the deadly virus.

Speaking recently during the Eid El Fitr Baraza, Dr Mwinyi said the government was considering helping pilgrims who are planning to travel to Mecca to meet all travel conditions. President Mwinyi assured wananchi that the government is keen to facilitate the journey for the pilgrims amid the ongoing global health challenges.

"After the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, some of our colleagues are planning to go to Mecca for pilgrimage, which is the fifth pillar and the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity in the world... we are aware that last year we had no opportunity to go for the prayers due to Covid -19 outbreak," Dr Mwinyi said.

He added that this year the Saudi government has announced that only immunized people will be granted permission to perform the prayers in Mecca.

The president said that Zanzibar government will make special arrangement to help Isles pilgrims to meet the conditions set by the Saudi government so that they can go and fulfill one of the five pillars of Islam.

Normally as per Islamic calendar, Ramadhan is followed later by pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and preparations have already started for the great journey.

In efforts to control the spread of Covid- 19, Saudi Arabia has announced that only vaccinated people will be allowed into the country for the spiritual annual gatherings.