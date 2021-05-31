Tanzania: President Mwinyi - No One Will Be Forced to Take the Covid Vaccine

Zanzibar's President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has said that no one will be forced to take the Covid 19 vaccine against their wish.

President Mwinyi made the remarks on Saturday, May 29, while on a visit to North Unguja Region where he met senior CCM leaders at various levels at Mahonda Hall.

He said the people should not accept what they are being told that if they get vaccinated would die, all over the world people have been vaccinated.

"We have said this today, the Saudi Arabian authorities have said that pilgrims will not be accepted if they are not vaccinated, I as the leader of this country what should I do? Should I say do not go?"

He added: I have said we will bring the vaccine and those who want will be vaccinated and those who don't will not take the jab.

According to President Mwinyi, the government will not force anyone to take the vaccine.

"I don't want someone to force me it's my will, either I want the vaccine or not but I have no way than being vaccinated otherwise I won't go to Mecca, and that is all, let us avoid too unnecessary talk," he said.