Mozambique: 267 Recoveries From Covid-19, and 7 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported that a further 267 people have been declared fully recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, 256 of these recoveries were in the central province of Sofala, nine in Gaza and two in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 69,499 - which is 98.3 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The Ministry also reported one more death from Covid-19 - a 56 year old Mozambican man who died in Maputo city. This brings to 22 the number of Covid-19 deaths in May - a 43.6 per cent reduction on the 39 deaths recorded in the first 29 days of April. The total national Covid-19 death toll is now 836.

Since the start of the pandemic, 522,231 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,217 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 377 were from Maputo city, 220 from Manica, 141 from Maputo province, 140 from Inhambane, 82 from Tete, 64 from Nampula, 64 from Zambezia, 60 from Gaza, 35 from Cabo Delgado, 31 from Sofala, and three from Niassa.

1,190 of the tests yielded negative results, and 27 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 24 of the new cases diagnosed on Saturday are Mozambican citizens, while the nationality of the other three has yet to be confirmed. 15 are women and 12 are men. Three are children under the age of 15 and two are over 65 years old.

14 of the new cases (51.9 per cent) are from Maputo city and province. Six are from Manica, four from Inhambane, and one each from Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Gaza. There were no positive cases from the other four provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Saturday was 2.2 per cent. This compares with rates of 1.4 per cent on Friday, 1.9 per cent on Thursday, 1.3 per cent on Wednesday, 2.7 per cent on Tuesday, and 2.6 per cent on Monday.

The Ministry reported that, over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital in Maputo. No new cases were admitted to hospital.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 14 on Friday to 12 on Saturday. Seven of these patients (58.3 per cent) were in Maputo, two in Nampula, and one each in Zambezia, Tete and Sofala. There were no patients in the Covid-19 wards in the other six provinces.

Since the number of recoveries on Saturday greatly surpassed the number of new cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell to 385 (down from 626 on Friday). Maputo city now accounts for the great majority of the active cases - 221 (57.4 per cent of the total). The distribution of the remaining cases was as follows: Maputo province, 59; Tete, 21; Niassa, 20; Inhambane, 17; Nampula, 16; Zambezia, 11; Manica, eight; Gaza, six; Sofala, four; and Cabo Delgado, two.