South Africa: Lights... Camera... Reform! Ramaphosa's Window of Opportunity Is Nigh

analysis

Several trends are emerging as conditions for proper structural and economic reform edge closer. It appears that our president is now seen as being firmly in charge and that big business is backing the reform.

While our politics is thunderous, and often moving in seemingly contradictory directions, giving the appearance of total chaos, several trends are now emerging. It's becoming clearer that the conditions for proper structural and economic reform could be closer than they've been in many decades of ANC power.

These conditions would include the however tentative insertion of accountability into our politics for perhaps the first time in nearly 15 years, the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa is now seen by many as firmly in charge of the ANC, and that public-sector unions are weaker than they have been since the advent of our democracy.

Questions remain, of course, about how long this situation will last and about Ramaphosa's ultimate intentions, with some questioning the sincerity of his push to reform the state and the economy.

Amid all the arguments around advocates, prosecutors and the ANC last week, one single event must stand out.

A former president, someone who had been able to assert his will politically...