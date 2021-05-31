South Africa: Be True to Science and Kind to Patients, Says Healthcare Giant Jerry Coovadia

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Last month, Professor Hoosen 'Jerry' Coovadia's textbook 'Coovadia's Paediatrics & Child Health' was released in its seventh edition -- 819 pages thick -- 37 years after it was first published in 1984, but it is his work on HIV/Aids transmission from mothers to babies that he is most famous for. Spotlight asked Coovadia about his legacy and his advice for the medical community.

Be true to science; be kind and gentle to patients.

These are the lessons Professor Hoosen "Jerry" Coovadia, once said to be "like a Nelson Mandela for health" and a "giant in medicine", wishes to impart to healthcare workers today.

The 80-year-old anti-apartheid veteran, top paediatrician and global authority on HIV provoked the wrath of former president Thabo Mbeki's Aids-denialist government 20 years ago as he defended scientific integrity and campaigned for access to antiretrovirals (ARVs) as HIV swept across the country.

In 2000, international medical, humanitarian organisation MSF [Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors without Borders] estimated that 4.2 million South Africans were living with HIV. That same year, Coovadia chaired the 13th International World Aids Conference in Durban, where he publicly shunned the late Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, who is remembered for promoting foods over life-saving...

