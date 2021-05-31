Tanzania: President Samia Makes Changes of Regional Administrative Secretaries

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on May 29, 2021 made changes of Regional Administrative Secretaries together with appointing new bosses for the Fair Competition Commision (FCC) and the Workers Compansation Fund (WCF).

In a statement issued by State House's director of Presidential Communication Gerson Msigwa the President made several changes to the regional administration line up.

President Samia has appointed Mr William Erio from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to head of FCC replacing Dr John Mduma who has been transferred to be the new boss for the WCF.

Tanzania's former envoy to Kenya and Japan Ambassador Batilda Buriani has on the other hand been appointed as the new RAS for Shinyanga while former deputy secretary for the ruling party CCM Mr Rodrick Mpogolo heads to Katavi in the same capacity.

Other notable names include the President's secretary Mr Ngusa Samike who has been appointed as the new RAS for Mwanza while special seats MP Azza Hamad is the new RAS for Shinyanga.

According to the statehouse statement these new appointees will be sworn-in on the Wednesday of June 2, 2021

The new changes come after the recent appointments of the Regional commissioners with some new faces coming in whereas others were dropped.