Kenya: Upbeat Nation FC Head to Bungoma for Betway Cup Tie

Nation Football Club's squad of 22 players and six officials leaves Nairobi for western Kenya Monday hoping to continue their fairytale run in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup.

The team faces Bungoma Superstars Tuesday in a round of 32 match at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma from 2pm.

The hosts start as hot favourites owing to the fact that they play in the FKF Division One, Zone "B", while Nation FC - featuring Nation Media Group staff members and selected guests - play largely for fun and to keep fit.

Nation FC tacticians Augustine Kuta and John Wahome completed preparations for the game yesterday at their St Mary's School training base. Thay are confident that they will have a decent match against the league side.

Nation FC's team manager Elias Makori, who lost his father Mzee Samuel Obanyi, encouraged the team to go and shine.

Mzee Obanyi will be buried this Friday at his home in Kebirigo, Nyamira County.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, motorsports official Maina Muturi, lawyer Ken Nyaundi and Vision 2030 Chief Executive Officer Ken Mwige were among the people who sent their messages of condolences to the Nation Media Group Editor (Sports) yesterday.

Bungoma Superstars, under the tutelage of Erick Wasike, come into the match fresh from their 10-0 win over GDC 1-0 in a Division One match played at the Airstrip ground in Bungoma last week.

They will bank on Herbert Waswa, who scored their solitary goal against GDC, alongside Bokings Odero, Abel Wafula, Dan Juma, Kennedy Oloo and Anthony Ochieng for goals against the NMG side.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nation FC hope to build on their 2-1 win over Vihiga Sportiff in the Round of 64 at Vihiga's Mumboha Stadium in February.

Player-coach Kuta scored Nation's winning goal after a penalty by captain Simon "Carrick" Muema had put the media side ahead.

"Against Vihiga, we showed how we can fight and we hope to maintain the same fighting spirit against Bungoma," Kuta said yesterday.

Makori thanked the Nation Media Group's senior management led by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama for supporting the team despite the challenging business period brought about by Covid-19.

"Mr Gitagama and the company have placed their faith in us, and we must reciprocate the company's gesture by coming up with great results and proving that nothing beats determination and strong will," said the mourning Makori.

Bungoma eliminated Zetech Titans 5-4 on post-match penalties in the round of 64 after a 1-1 tie in the normal time.