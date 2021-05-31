Kenya: Upbeat Nation FC Head to Bungoma for Betway Cup Tie

31 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Nation Football Club's squad of 22 players and six officials leaves Nairobi for western Kenya Monday hoping to continue their fairytale run in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup.

The team faces Bungoma Superstars Tuesday in a round of 32 match at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma from 2pm.

The hosts start as hot favourites owing to the fact that they play in the FKF Division One, Zone "B", while Nation FC - featuring Nation Media Group staff members and selected guests - play largely for fun and to keep fit.

Nation FC tacticians Augustine Kuta and John Wahome completed preparations for the game yesterday at their St Mary's School training base. Thay are confident that they will have a decent match against the league side.

Nation FC's team manager Elias Makori, who lost his father Mzee Samuel Obanyi, encouraged the team to go and shine.

Mzee Obanyi will be buried this Friday at his home in Kebirigo, Nyamira County.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, motorsports official Maina Muturi, lawyer Ken Nyaundi and Vision 2030 Chief Executive Officer Ken Mwige were among the people who sent their messages of condolences to the Nation Media Group Editor (Sports) yesterday.

Bungoma Superstars, under the tutelage of Erick Wasike, come into the match fresh from their 10-0 win over GDC 1-0 in a Division One match played at the Airstrip ground in Bungoma last week.

They will bank on Herbert Waswa, who scored their solitary goal against GDC, alongside Bokings Odero, Abel Wafula, Dan Juma, Kennedy Oloo and Anthony Ochieng for goals against the NMG side.

Nation FC hope to build on their 2-1 win over Vihiga Sportiff in the Round of 64 at Vihiga's Mumboha Stadium in February.

Player-coach Kuta scored Nation's winning goal after a penalty by captain Simon "Carrick" Muema had put the media side ahead.

"Against Vihiga, we showed how we can fight and we hope to maintain the same fighting spirit against Bungoma," Kuta said yesterday.

Makori thanked the Nation Media Group's senior management led by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama for supporting the team despite the challenging business period brought about by Covid-19.

"Mr Gitagama and the company have placed their faith in us, and we must reciprocate the company's gesture by coming up with great results and proving that nothing beats determination and strong will," said the mourning Makori.

Bungoma eliminated Zetech Titans 5-4 on post-match penalties in the round of 64 after a 1-1 tie in the normal time.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.