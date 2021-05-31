South Africa: African Spiritualism - the Focus of a New Generation of Artists

analysis

South African artists, especially those of the younger generation, are making the shift from existing in spaces where we saw ourselves as secondary to the rest of the world, to finally inhabiting spaces where we are unashamed to put our African perspectives and views out into the world.

"I am not African because I was born in Africa, but because Africa was born in me." I'm reminded of these words from revolutionary Ghanaian president, Kwame Nkrumah, when it dawns on me that we could be at the beginning of a rethinking of South African visual arts culture - relating not only to how we conceive of our art as visual creators, but also how we as audiences experience it.

South African artists, especially those of the younger generation, are making the shift from existing in spaces where we saw ourselves as secondary to the rest of the world, to finally inhabiting spaces where we are unashamed to put our African perspectives and views out into the world.

There are at least three groups of young artists remixing the Eurocentric status quo in artistic thinking and processes.

The photographer collective Through The Lens is a collaborative educational space formed of South...