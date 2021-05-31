South Africa: Battle Lines Drawn Within the ANC NEC Raise the Possibility of a Splinter Group Ahead of 2022 Conference

opinion

The ANC's regional and provincial conferences ahead of the October local elections will give us a sense of how many regions the Radical Economic Transformation (RET, Magashule) and CR (Ramaphosa) factions will control in the build-up to the December 2022 national conference. This process will be a test for the RET faction, and the key question is whether a splinter group will form before or after the 2022 conference.

The unity of the African National Congress (ANC) is currently subject to severe stresses due to conflicts between its highest office-bearers. It is the first time that the president and secretary-general find themselves in disagreement during their first term of office. Instability and excommunications within the ANC have previously resulted in breakaway factions, which have had notable implications for South African politics.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has taken the party to court after it suspended him following a special ANC NEC meeting, held from 8-10 May 2021. On 11 May, it was announced that Magashule was temporarily suspended (in accordance with rule 25.70 of the ANC's constitution). This decision will be reviewed in six months' time and affects not only Magashule, but also other ANC leaders who have been charged in...