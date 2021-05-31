East Africa: The Impact of Covid-19 On Drugs Markets in the Islands of the Western Indian Ocean (Part One)

analysis

Restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19 have had a significant impact on illicit markets. However, the drugs market has been fairly resilient to the impact of the pandemic. Ongoing GI-TOC research across the Indian Ocean island states has also found that drug use may have grown as a result of the pandemic.

Part One of a four-part series -- parts Two, Three and Four will examine case studies from Mauritius, Madagascar and the Seychelles.

Restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19 -- lockdowns, curfews and states of emergency -- have had a significant impact on illicit markets. Now, one year into the pandemic, some of these impacts can be seen in monitoring data. The Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC), which tracks illicit maritime activity across the Indian Ocean from its base in Madagascar, reported a 50% drop in maritime-security incidents in the Indian Ocean region between February and March 2020, primarily driven by decreases in illicit flows such as the smuggling of contraband and people.

Interestingly, the regional drugs market bucked the overall trend. RMIFC incident data, supported by wider intelligence gathering and analysis, shows that drug-smuggling incidents and reported activity remained steady throughout 2020 bar seasonal fluctuations,...