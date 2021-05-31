South Africa: Millions in Income Support for Struggling ECD Centres 'Stuck' in Provincial Treasuries

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Hundreds of millions in Covid-19 relief funds meant for early childhood development workers are stuck in provincial treasuries after the Department of Social Development missed its 31 March payment deadline. The provinces have now asked Treasury to have the funds released as more than 107,000 ECD workers across the country are struggling to make ends meet.

Forty-year-old Bathabile Siphalane had given up hope she would receive the R4,186 income support promised to her by the government.

"We thought we just had bad luck," she said.

Siphalane worked at an early childhood development (ECD) centre in Johannesburg and like many other employees, she was furloughed when ECD centres were ordered to close their doors in mid-March last year due to the coronavirus. She went without pay for six months.

"I've been struggling, because where I lived I was renting. My landlord was expecting rent each month and I ended up in debt. Even now I'm still owing the landlord."

Despite returning to work in October, her salary was a fraction of what it was before. With the ECD centre accepting fewer children due to distancing protocols, there was less income and no subsidy from the government.

Saddled with debt, Siphalane, her...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.