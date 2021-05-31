South Africa: Millions in Income Support for Struggling ECD Centres 'Stuck' in Provincial Treasuries

analysis

Hundreds of millions in Covid-19 relief funds meant for early childhood development workers are stuck in provincial treasuries after the Department of Social Development missed its 31 March payment deadline. The provinces have now asked Treasury to have the funds released as more than 107,000 ECD workers across the country are struggling to make ends meet.

Forty-year-old Bathabile Siphalane had given up hope she would receive the R4,186 income support promised to her by the government.

"We thought we just had bad luck," she said.

Siphalane worked at an early childhood development (ECD) centre in Johannesburg and like many other employees, she was furloughed when ECD centres were ordered to close their doors in mid-March last year due to the coronavirus. She went without pay for six months.

"I've been struggling, because where I lived I was renting. My landlord was expecting rent each month and I ended up in debt. Even now I'm still owing the landlord."

Despite returning to work in October, her salary was a fraction of what it was before. With the ECD centre accepting fewer children due to distancing protocols, there was less income and no subsidy from the government.

Saddled with debt, Siphalane, her...