South Africa: Poor Prognosis - Joburg's Public Healthcare Is in Critical Condition

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood and Ufrieda Ho

A fire and no water. With parts of Charlotte Maxeke gone up in flames and other facilities relying on water trucks, Johannesburg's hospitals are in ICU, and it appears there is no help in sight.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Johannesburg's public health services are on life support and the prognosis is poor. There are no signs of urgency to bring Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) back on line to full function after a fire forced it to close. Not far away, both Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals are operating under extremely difficult conditions: their water supply has been intermittent for days.

CMJAH is one of the biggest hospitals in the southern hemisphere. It was closed in April after a fire that started in an underground parking area caused a section of the hospital to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe. Since then patients and staff have been relocated to other hospitals at considerable cost to the overburdened health network.

The Gauteng Health Department and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development insist they are acting as swiftly as possible to reopen the hospital. But six weeks after the fire the facility remains closed. No...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.