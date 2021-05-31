South Africa: Poor Prognosis - Joburg's Public Healthcare Is in Critical Condition

analysis

A fire and no water. With parts of Charlotte Maxeke gone up in flames and other facilities relying on water trucks, Johannesburg's hospitals are in ICU, and it appears there is no help in sight.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Johannesburg's public health services are on life support and the prognosis is poor. There are no signs of urgency to bring Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) back on line to full function after a fire forced it to close. Not far away, both Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals are operating under extremely difficult conditions: their water supply has been intermittent for days.

CMJAH is one of the biggest hospitals in the southern hemisphere. It was closed in April after a fire that started in an underground parking area caused a section of the hospital to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe. Since then patients and staff have been relocated to other hospitals at considerable cost to the overburdened health network.

The Gauteng Health Department and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development insist they are acting as swiftly as possible to reopen the hospital. But six weeks after the fire the facility remains closed. No...