South Africa: Zuma and Magashule Tactics in Court - Same Old Selfish Political Plays

opinion

The latest political rather than strictly legal moves seem to also come from the 'Stalingrad' legal playbook, designed at worst to delegitimise the trial politically and at best to ensure further delays.

As the wagons circle on a range of characters who are central to the State Capture saga in this country, the law, and thus the courts, are about to be used, it appears, in increasingly political as opposed to strictly legal ways.

Forensic legal argument fashioned on the basis of a careful construction of the relevant facts is to be replaced by rousing calls to political context and the employment of soundbites that can be fashioned as a defensive weapon by carefully arranged social media bots.

Take the criminal trial that Jacob Zuma has at times claimed he wishes to have in order to clear his name, but the conduct of which he has fought to delay with every resource available to him for more than a decade. His initial counsel, the late Kemp J Kemp SC, coined the term "Stalingrad tactic" to capture the essence of his strategy: use every legal argument however little legal merit it possessed so that each adverse finding could be appealed through...