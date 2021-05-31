South Africa: Zuma and Magashule Tactics in Court - Same Old Selfish Political Plays

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

The latest political rather than strictly legal moves seem to also come from the 'Stalingrad' legal playbook, designed at worst to delegitimise the trial politically and at best to ensure further delays.

As the wagons circle on a range of characters who are central to the State Capture saga in this country, the law, and thus the courts, are about to be used, it appears, in increasingly political as opposed to strictly legal ways.

Forensic legal argument fashioned on the basis of a careful construction of the relevant facts is to be replaced by rousing calls to political context and the employment of soundbites that can be fashioned as a defensive weapon by carefully arranged social media bots.

Take the criminal trial that Jacob Zuma has at times claimed he wishes to have in order to clear his name, but the conduct of which he has fought to delay with every resource available to him for more than a decade. His initial counsel, the late Kemp J Kemp SC, coined the term "Stalingrad tactic" to capture the essence of his strategy: use every legal argument however little legal merit it possessed so that each adverse finding could be appealed through...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.