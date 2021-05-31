Tunisia: CEPEX - Call for Applications to Participate in Open Innovation Challenge 2021 in Barcelona

Tunis/Tunisia — A call for applications for participation in ISE & MWC / 4YFN Open Innovation Challenge 2021- a B2B international meetings event between all agents of the innovation ecosystem: corporations, investors and solution/technology providers- .was launched by Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), in partnership with EEN-Tunisia.

The meetings will be held either online or in-person attendance in the venues of ISE and MWC/4YFN congresses in Barcelona next June.

The event is a unique opportunity for Tunisian enterprises to establish contacts which can set stage for international cooperation projects," the Exports Promotion Centre (French: CEPEX) said.