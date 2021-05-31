Tunisia: CEPEX - Call for Applications to Participate in Open Innovation Challenge 2021 in Barcelona

29 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A call for applications for participation in ISE & MWC / 4YFN Open Innovation Challenge 2021- a B2B international meetings event between all agents of the innovation ecosystem: corporations, investors and solution/technology providers- .was launched by Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), in partnership with EEN-Tunisia.

The meetings will be held either online or in-person attendance in the venues of ISE and MWC/4YFN congresses in Barcelona next June.

The event is a unique opportunity for Tunisian enterprises to establish contacts which can set stage for international cooperation projects," the Exports Promotion Centre (French: CEPEX) said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Namibia President, First Lady Test Positive for Covid-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.